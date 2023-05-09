Restore road to IGMC

A road leading to the IGMC Hospital in Shimla was damaged due to a landslide about a year ago. It has not been made functional yet. It can play a crucial role during emergencies like the fire incident which recently happened at the hospital. The authorities concerned should make this road functional as soon as possible. Kushal, Shimla

Garbage not being lifted regularly

The civic body should ensure that the garbage is lifted on a regular basis, especially when it is raining for the past several days. Foul stench is emanating from the garbage that has not been lifted from several collection points, causing inconvenience to the passers-by. Ravi, Vikasnagar, Shimla

Dharampur-Kasauli road needs repair

Delay in repair of the damaged stretch of the Dharampur-Kasauli road is worsening its condition. Besides causing inconvenience to commuters, further delay will increase the cost of the repair work. The department concerned should get this repaired at the earliest. Rina, Dharampur

