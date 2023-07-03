Restore services of Covid-19 workers: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 2

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has asked the state government to restore the services of frontline workers who were hired to fight Covid-19. “The government terminated the services of around 2,000 frontline workers on Saturday. The government should immediately restore their services,” said Thakur, adding that the government’s job was to offer job, not to take it away.

He further said that these workers were hired when the pandemic was at its peak. These people offered their services at that time without worrying about their lives. “They played a big role in helping the state tackle the pandemic effectively,” said Thakur.

Thakur further said that his government had decided that no person employed on outsourced basis will be thrown out of the job. “We worked towards formulating a policy for outsource employees and ensured they got their salaries on time,” he said.