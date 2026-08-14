Restore statehood to J&K before August 15, says Shanta Kumar

Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar on Tuesday urged the Central Government to restore the full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before August 15, saying there could be no more appropriate time for the decision. In a statement issued in Palampur, Shanta Kumar said that it had been seven years since Article 370 was abrogated and that Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed continuous development since then. He added that the Assembly elections had been held peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir after 10 years, with people participating enthusiastically in the democratic exercise.

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He said that the Union Government had announced in Parliament that Jammu and Kashmir would be accorded full statehood at an appropriate time. He added that the Supreme Court, while upholding the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370, had also referred to the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at an appropriate time. “The peaceful Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated that the law and order situation is completely under control,” he added.

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Shanta Kumar said that despite these developments, the Central Government had not yet restored full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, leading to resentment among people and protests in the Union Territory.

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He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Kashmir is the crown of India. Article 370 has been abrogated and people have participated in democratic elections peacefully. Under such circumstances, denying Jammu and Kashmir full statehood amounts to injustice and unfair treatment of the people of the region.”

Shanta urged the Centre to announce the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before August 15. He said that the Prime Minister should visit Kashmir after making the announcement and congratulate people on the occasion.