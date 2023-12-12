Resume Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway services, demand residents

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 11

Residents of Kangra valley today lodged a protest over the failure of the Railways to restore train service on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar stretch. The train service on the track was suspended after flashfloods in July this year.

A large number of people from different parts of the valley came out on roads carrying banners and posters and raised slogans. They demanded immediate restoration of train services on the Nurpur- Jogindernagar track.

After the collapse of the Chakki river railway bridge in August 2022, the train service was operational only between Nurpur and Paprola. After the flash floods this year, the railway track was washed away at many points.

Since then, there has been no train service for Palampur from Nurpur and back. Despite repeated complaints, nothing has been done and no trains are operational on this track, resulting in inconvenience to public.

The agitated residents said railway authorities had adopted a pick and choose policy.

They have started train service on the Shimla–Kalka track, but not on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar track. The service on the Shimla-Kalka track was also suspended after the recent flash floods. They said the Kangra valley rail line is considered a lifeline as hundreds of passengers travel on this route daily.

Before August 2022 (before the collapse of the Chakki bridge), seven trains were running on this route daily, covering 33 stations passing through important places like Nurpur, Jawali, Jwalamukhi road, Kangra, Nagrota Bagwan, Chamunda, Palampur, Baijnath and Jogindernagar, which are also some of the major tourist attraction centres of the state.

Narrow railway line in Kangra plays a significant role in the economy of the region. The British had laid down the railway line in the valley in 1932, linking all important and religious towns of Kangra and some parts of Mandi.

