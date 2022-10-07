Retail store of natural farm products opens in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 6

The first retail store of natural farming products in the state was inaugurated in Shimla by Minister for Agriculture Virender Kanwar today. Along with the store, the minister also launched a self-certification website for the practitioners of natural farming.

“It’s the first attempt of its kind to provide market to natural farming produce and natural farming products to the consumers,” said Kanwar, adding that similar stores would be opened in other cities and towns of the state. “As the produce under natural farming grows, efforts will be made to reach the local populace as well through PDS,” he said.

Naresh Thakur, Director, Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana, said consumers would get all kinds of fruit, vegetables and grains at the retail store, located at old barrier in the city.

