Retaining wall damaged in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 25

Heavy rain lashed the Dharamsala area today. A retaining wall being built near the bus stand for a new parking area was damaged due to the rain. The people coming from Dharamsala ropeway to taxi stand near the bus stand said a landslide in the area had damaged a road. Tourist Naresh Thakur said the road from the Dharamsala ropeway to taxi stand got filled with muck after the landslide.