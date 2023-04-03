Retaining walls cave in, petrol station on Kunihar-Nalagarh road damaged

Solan, April 2
A petrol station located on the Kunihar-Nalagarh road near Jepla village was damaged after retaining walls erected below it caved in this afternoon.
No loss of life was, however, reported in the incident as the staff managed to run away as the soil started sinking.
Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan confirmed that an Indian Oil petrol station was severally damaged near Jepla village around 3.20 pm.
The pump was set up on the valley side after erecting retaining walls. Heavy rain, which has been lashing the area for the past two days, appears to be the reason behind the incident. The entire paraphernalia of the petrol station was damaged as it sunk into the valley. As cracks have appeared on the road after the incident, it has become vulnerable to further damage unless corrective measures are taken. The said area lies in Krishangarh tehsil of Kasauli subdivision.
