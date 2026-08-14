Retd doctor donates Rs 80 crore property to medical college

In an extraordinary act of philanthropy, 77-year-old retired Senior Medical Officer Dr Rajendra Kanwar has donated his entire movable and immovable property, estimated at over Rs 80 crore, to Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital, Hamirpur.

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Kanwar had willed his property to the government in 2021 and formally completed the transfer by executing a Gift Deed. The mutation of the land was registered in the name of the medical college on August 5. Kanwar, who served the Health and Family Welfare Department for over 33 years, now practises at Jol Sappar in Nadaun near the medical college and continues to provide free treatment to poor and needy patients.

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He said the decision to donate the family’s assets was taken jointly with his wife, Krishna Kanwar, years ago. Having no children, the couple had agreed that their life’s earnings should be used for the welfare of society. Krishna Kanwar served in the Education Department for 32 years and retired as a school principal in 2011.

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The donated assets include a two-storey house built on nearly 2,112 sq m of land, jewellery worth crores and other movable assets. Kanwar has proposed that the house be converted into an old-age home named “Krishna-Rajendra Old Age Home.” He has also pledged to donate his organs to the medical college.

“Life’s earnings are best spent when they alleviate the suffering of the needy and senior citizens,” Kanwar said.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed gratitude to the veteran doctor, describing his gesture as an exemplary model of sacrifice and public service.