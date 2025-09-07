Retired employees can now be re-employed for only one year in Himachal

The state government today modified the re-employment policy as regards the services of retired employees, who could now be re-engaged for only one year and that too without benefits like house rent allowance or medical facility.

The Principal Secretary (Finance) has written a letter to all administrative heads informing them about the modifications made in the earlier Reengagement Policy of July 24, 2024. It has been clarified that the services of a retired employee can be taken again up to a maximum of one year. It is only in case of specialised services like that of a consultant that this period can exceed one year. This has been done as retired employees are already eligible for medical facility. Also, they can retain a government accommodation already allotted to them, as permissible under the House Allotment Rules, prevailing before their retirement.

As per another notification issued by the Finance Department, the state government has withdrawn the high grade pay that the previous BJP government had given on January 3, 2022, providing the benefit to many employees.

The Finance Department issued the notification regarding an amendment to the Himachal Pradesh Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2022, in view of the matter being heard in the High Court of Himachal. The issue could result in resentment among a section of employees that is likely to be affected by this decision.

Though this notification will be effective from January 3, 2022, protection has been granted to employees who have already got the benefit in the past two and a half years, as no recovery will be made for excess payment after the fixation of new salaries. After the notification, the salary of some employees is likely to get reduced.