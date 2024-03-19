Retired IAS officer’s son dies by suicide

Shimla, March 18
A son of a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer hung himself to death at his residence in the Brock Hurst area of the state capital, police said here today.
The deceased, who was working in a private company, was found hanging by his domestic help on Monday. A suicide note was also found.
According to reports, the parents of the deceased were not present in the house at the time of incident.
The police along with a forensic team recovered the body and also collected evidence. The police also found a suicide note from the spot.
Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said investigation was underway.
