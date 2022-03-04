Retired staff of corporate fed seek pension

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 3

The retired employees of the Kullu Corporate Sector Federation have alleged that they had been facing a lot of problems owing to non-provision of pension after retirement.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the general secretary of thefederation (retired), Hemraj Sharma, said a notification was issued by the then government in 1999 to provide pension to the corporate sector, but this notification was withdrawn with the change of government in 2004.

The general secretary said the employees of equivalent ranks in other departments were receiving hefty pensions and thus, were financially stable after retirement.

Sharma said around 600 retirees from corporations and boards during the meeting unanimously decided that they should also be provided pension.—