Retirees dispute CM’s pension claims

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 20

The State Corporate Sector In-service and Retired Employees and Officers Welfare Association has voiced concerns over the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the state. In a joint statement, president Chandra Shekhar Pant and chief coordinator Brij Bhushan Aggarwal, challenged the recent assertions by CM Sukhu that the OPS had been fully enforced for all eligible beneficiaries.

The association leaders highlighted a specific case involving 150 former employees of the state’s Tourism Department. These employees’ posts were declared redundant on April 30, 1974, without a proper constitutional process, leaving them without pension benefits.

This action, they argued, bypassed Article 37A of the CCS (Pension) Rules 1972, Section 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and contravened a government memorandum dated February 25, 2022. This memorandum, issued by the Chief Secretary, mandated the disbursement of pensioner benefits amounting to approximately Rs 50 crore, which remains unpaid.

“Our right to pension has been suppressed, overruling the dictates of our Constitution,” said Pant. They highlighted that this issue reflects a broader national problem where millions of pension-related cases are pending in courts, with the vast majority of petitioners dying before receiving justice.

The association’s statement underscores a significant gap between the state government’s claims and the lived realities of many retirees. It calls into question the administration’s commitment to ensuring fair and timely distribution of pension benefits, a promise that appears unfulfilled for these 150 former tourism department employees.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan