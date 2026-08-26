Retirement of Himachal medical officers deferred to 2027

All medical officers in the Health and Family Welfare Department and teaching faculty of the Medical Education Department in Himachal Pradesh who are due to retire during the year will now attain superannuation on March 31, 2027. A notification to this effect was issued by the Principal Secretary (Finance) here on Wednesday.

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The provision to defer the retirement of medical officers in the Health and Family Welfare Department and faculty members of the Medical Education Department has been made by amending the Fundamental (Himachal Pradesh) Amendment Rules, 2026. The amendment has been incorporated into Rule 56 of the rules.

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“All medical officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department and all faculty members of the Medical Education Department, who are due to retire before March 31, 2027, shall in public interest retire from government service on March 31, 2027,” the order states.

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The move is aimed at addressing the shortage of medical officers in health institutions across the state. Health institutions in tribal, remote and difficult areas invariably face a shortage of doctors, causing inconvenience to area residents.