Retreat of Sobha and Sanyal, Andretta to be a tourist spot

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 11

Andretta, associated with world-famous artists in Kangra district, is facing neglect. Situated around 10 km from Palampur, the place hardly has any facilities for tourists. There seems to be no effort on part of the Tourism Department to promote it as a tourist destination.

Legendary artist Sobha Singh, famous for creating pictures of Sikh gurus and other world-famous paintings, including that of Sohni and Mahewal, made Andretta his home after Partition. Many of his works are now displayed at an art gallery here.

Will be promoted: Bali Andretta figures among tourist places to be promoted by the state government. It will be developed under the art and culture circuit. The government will develop and promote it nationally and internationally. —RS Bali, Nagrota MLA

Many artists from the Lahore school of art had chosen Andretta as their home after Partition. The first to arrive here was Norah Richards, famous British-Punjabi playwright. She donated her house to Punjabi University, Patiala.

The place also has Gurcharan Singh pottery centre. Gurcharan is considered the father of artistic pottery in India. It is being managed by his son Mansimran Singh and has all facilities to train students in the art of pottery.

Famous actor Prithvi Raj Kapoor used to visit Andretta and the Kapoor family still owns land here.

Doyen of modern art in India BS Sanyal had his house in the area where he spent most of his life. Famous Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam wrote novel “Agojar Dian Parianon” on Agojar village near Andretta.

Andretta Vikas Manch president GC Pathania said the Kangra Deputy Commissioner in 1980s had acquired land and a building to create facilities for tourists. The building is facing ruin due to the lack of maintenance and the land is in disuse, he added.

Local resident Satish Sharma says that despite so many big names being associated with the place, the state government had not taken steps to harness its tourism potential.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently announced to make Kangra the tourism capital of the state. He announced development projects worth Rs 3,000 crore for the district. However, this time also, Andretta did not figure on the Tourism Department’s list, he said.

Nagrota MLA RS Bali, however, claimed that Andretta figured among the tourist places to be promoted by the state government. It would be promoted under the art and culture circuit. “Since legendary artists have been associated with the place, the government will develop and promote the area nationally and internationally,” he said.

During his recent visit to Kangra district, the Chief Minister held a meeting regarding the defunct properties of the Tourism Department. A plan was being drawn to revive all such properties, including those in Andretta village, Bali claimed.