Retrofitting of Bhuntar Bailey bridge begins

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 28

The Public Works Department (PWD) started retrofitting the Bailey bridge at Bhuntar in the district yesterday and closed it for vehicular movement for two days. A budget of Rs 56 lakh has been approved for its repair and the equipment have been procured from Kolkata. After repair, it will be restored to the movement of large vehicles and it will be able to bear load of up to 40 tonnes. It was closed for heavy traffic on March 11 this year.

GL Thakur, Executive Engineer, mechanical wing of PWD, said that the retrofitting work was underway to make the bridge durable for a long time. He added that earlier the capacity of the bridge was 30 tonnes, which would increase to 40 tonnes after repair. At present, the one-way bridge witnesses traffic jams everyday. Long queues of vehicles can be seen on both sides of it. The situation becomes more chaotic during peak traffic hours and the fruit and vegetable season. The bridge connects Bhuntar town with Parla Bhuntar, Parbati and Garsa valleys.

The town residents have been demanding a permanent solution to the problem for the past 26 years. A double-lane paved bridge is proposed to replace the bailey bridge. However, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) say that the bridge has been transferred to the state PWD and it will not construct it. The PWD says that the Central Government will provide funds for the construction of the new bridge.

Meanwhile, people will have to bear with the stopgap arrangement. The Central Government has reportedly approved the detailed project report (DPR) of the new bridge sent by the State Highways Department.