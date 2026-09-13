Return of surplus land condition in NOC hinders work on Pandoh power project

A condition regarding the return of surplus land in the no objection certificate (NOC) issued by the state government recently for a proposed power plant near the Pandoh Dam in Mandi district is hindering the work on the project. The state government has granted the NOC for the proposed project while asking the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to return surplus land. However, the BBMB management has stated that it does not have additional surplus land left to hand over to the state government. According to BBMB officials, the surplus land available with the organisation has already been returned to the Himachal Pradesh Government. Senior officials of the BBMB and the government are discussing the issue, with efforts underway to find a mutually acceptable solution.

Additional Superintending Engineer, BBMB (Pandoh), Chandermani Sharma said that the NOC had been issued with a condition to return surplus land and senior officials were holding discussions with the government on the matter.

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The proposed project envisages the installation of two power units (each of 5 MW capacity) near the old diversion tunnel of the Pandoh Dam. The total installed capacity of the project is expected to be 10 MW.

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The detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared. The final cost of the project, along with its technical specifications and other details, will be determined after the DPR is completed.

The project seeks to utilise the old diversion tunnel constructed during the development of the Pandoh Dam to divert the Beas waters. The tunnel, which has a diameter of around 30 feet, can now be put to use for power generation.

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The BBMB is exploring the possibility of using a portion of the water released from the dam for power generation. Officials said that around 15 per cent of the water released from the dam flows directly into the Beas. The proposed project aims to channel a portion of this water through the old tunnel for power generation. It is expected to generate additional electricity without requiring the development of a major new water source. Once it is commissioned, Himachal Pradesh is also expected to benefit through its share of free power.

However, the project’s next stage will depend on resolving the issue over the government’s condition of returning surplus land. The BBMB and the state government will have to reach an agreement on the matter before construction activities can proceed.