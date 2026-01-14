Revenue Lok Adalats to be held twice every month: Dharmani

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani has said that Revenue Lok Adalats would be held twice every month to dispose of revenue-related issues promptly. “Besides, special courts will be held thrice every week to address grievances related to the correction of revenue entries,” he added.

Dharmani said, “On Saturdays, SDMs will brief Deputy Commissioners about the proceedings of these courts and the Deputy Commissioners will further brief the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue). The Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) will subsequently brief the Revenue Minister, who will then brief the Chief Minister at the end of the month.”

He said that to expedite the disposal of revenue matters, the Deputy Commissioners had been authorised to reappoint retired revenue officials. “The remuneration fixed for retired officials will be enhanced,” he added.

Dharmani said that the special drive to correct revenue entries would be completed by March 31. He added that revenue-related cases had been pending for years, often going unresolved for generations. “The government has decided to resolve these cases now,” he added.

The minister said that efforts made by the government towards resource mobilisation had yielded good results. “From April 1, 2023, till September 30, 2025, the government has earned a revenue of Rs 26,683 crore. Compared to the revenue earned by the previous government during this period, we have earned Rs 3,800 crore more,” he added.

Dharmani said that the government’s ‘Sarkaar Gaon ke Dwar’ programme would be resumed this year and ministers and senior Congress leaders would go to villages to listen to the grievances of people.