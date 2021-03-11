Revenue official found drunk on duty at Kotla in Kangra district, video viral

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MAY 25

The people visiting the kanungo (revenue official) office at Kotla, Kangra district, returned without getting their work done today as the official on duty was reportedly drunk.

A video clip of the official consuming liquor in his office during duty time and quarrelling with visitors also went viral on social media platforms.

Anger is brewing among the locals against the revenue official.

They have demanded a strict action against him and his shifting from the office forthwith so that the public visiting the office could not suffer. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra Dr Nipun Jindal said he had ordered an inquiry into the matter and directed the SDM, Jawali, to conduct investigations and initiate disciplinary action against the erring official.

SDM, Jawali, Mahinder Pratap Singh said the official would be called in his office on Thursday and after conducting investigations, the inquiry report would be submitted to Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal.