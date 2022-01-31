Revenue records in Kangra tehsils not updated online

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 30

The revenue records in many tehsils of Kangra have not been updated for past more than one decade. Due to it, people in the district are being forced to go to revenue officials to get records of their land for any sale, purchase or even renting out their properties.

The problems are being complicated for people as due to shortage of revenue officials at the ground level people are being made to make multiple rounds to offices to get records of their land.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Dharamsala, said that he had purchased a piece of land in the city. “I should have got the revenue record of my land from the nearest Lok Mitra Kendra. However, when I went there, I was surprised to find out the land I had purchased was still in the name of the person from whom I brought it in online revenue records. On enquires from revenue officials I found that though temporary entry was made in my name in mutation register of local revenue officials, the record has not been updated online due to which it was still being reflected in name of the person from whom I bought it”, he said.

Inquiries by The Tribune revealed that as per the rules, the revenue record has to be updated in each tehsil after every five years and uploaded on the online software developed by the state government. However, in many tehsils of Kangra district, including Dharamsala, records have not been uploaded online for the past about 10 years. Similarly, in many other tehsils the records have not been updated for the last 15 years.

The state government under directions of the Union government was bound to upload the revenue records online so that the people can assess them online from anywhere. Sources here said that in a meeting held recently Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Nipun Jindal pulled up the officials of revenue department for not updating the records online.

The Deputy Commissioner, when contacted, said that directions have been passed to revenue officials to update the revenue records online as early as possible. He said that work for updating the revenue records online was getting delayed due to some technical glitches in the software. The matter has been taken up with the competent authorities and hopefully the revenue records would be updated soon, he said.