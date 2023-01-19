Revenue shrinking, Shimla hotel industry in distress: Association

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 18

Sounding a distress alarm, a section of Shimla hoteliers claim that the hotel industry is gradually becoming unsustainable in the city due to steep increase in fixed operating costs and dwindling revenues.

High taxes The Shimla hoteliers pay the highest property tax in the state. The tax imposed on the hoteliers is highest among all commercial establishments. Similarly, water charges and garbage fee are also quite high. MK Seth, President, Shimla tourism industry stakeholders association

“There are around 300 hotels in Shimla and most hotels are in distress due to dwindling revenue,” said MK Seth, president of the Shimla Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association.

According to Seth, high taxes imposed on hoteliers are hitting the industry hard. The other major reason for distress among hoteliers, claimed Seth, is the mushrooming of bed and breakfast facilities and homestays in and around Shimla. “It’s another reason why the revenue of the hoteliers is going down. A lot of such facilities have come up in and around the city,” said Seth. “And many B&B facilities have more rooms than the sanctioned six rooms. Such unauthorized facilities are not only hurting hoteliers but also the state exchequer,” he added.

He said the trend of leasing out hotels has picked up in the city as hoteliers are not finding it profitable to run the hotel themselves. “This, too, is not a good for hotel industry. The lease holders reduce the tariff to recover lease money and others are forced to follow suit. This leads to further reduction in revenue,” said Seth.

Besides, Seth said, the stay of most of the tourists in Shimla has shrunk to just one night. To prolong the tourists’ stay, Seth feels new tourist attractions have to come up in and around Shimla. “We need more attractions in and around the city to hold the interest of tourists. The destinations of tourist interest need to be publicised widely by the government agencies,” he said.