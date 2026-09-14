Revered Rewalsar

Nestled amid the hills of Himachal Pradesh, the small town of Rewalsar in Mandi district is drawing visitors with an attraction that goes beyond scenic beauty. Revered by Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs alike, the sacred town — known as Tso Pema, or Lotus Lake, among Tibetan Buddhists — has emerged as a distinct destination for spiritual and cultural tourism.

At the centre of Rewalsar is its revered lake, surrounded by places of worship belonging to three faiths. The peaceful waters, prayer flags, temples, monasteries and a gurdwara together create a landscape that reflects the town’s centuries-old tradition of religious coexistence.

Advertisement

For Buddhists, Rewalsar holds a particularly significant place in the life of Padmasambhava, also known as Guru Rinpoche. The 8th-century Indian yogi is believed to have lived and meditated here before travelling to Tibet, where he played a major role in spreading Buddhism. A towering statue of Padmasambhava overlooking the lake has become one of Rewalsar’s most prominent landmarks and a major attraction for pilgrims and tourists.

Advertisement

The town is equally important in Hindu tradition. Locally known as Trisangam, Rewalsar is associated with the sage Lomasha, who is believed to have meditated here. Temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna and Sage Lomasha add to the town’s religious significance, attracting devotees throughout the year.

Sikh pilgrims also visit Rewalsar to pay homage at the historic gurdwara beside the lake. The shrine commemorates the visit of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, and stands as another important link in the town’s multi-faith heritage.

Advertisement

Adding to Rewalsar’s natural appeal are the unusual floating islands on the lake. Formed from masses of reeds and vegetation, these floating formations drift across the water, providing visitors with a rare natural spectacle and further enhancing the lake’s charm.

The town also comes alive during religious festivals. The annual Tsechu festival attracts Buddhist devotees from different parts of the Himalayan region, including Ladakh, Lahaul-Spiti and Zanskar. Such gatherings transform Rewalsar into a vibrant centre of prayer, ritual and cultural exchange.

Improved road connectivity has also made the journey to Rewalsar easier and more comfortable for visitors. The town witnesses a steady flow of tourists and pilgrims through much of the year, with visitors seeking not only religious experiences but also tranquillity amid the surrounding hills.

For travellers, Rewalsar offers something unusual: the opportunity to experience three major religious traditions within a compact Himalayan setting. Its temples, gurdwara and Buddhist monasteries coexist around a sacred lake, making the town a living example of India’s pluralistic cultural heritage.

As spiritual tourism continues to gain popularity, Rewalsar’s enduring appeal lies in this rare combination of faith, history, nature and harmony — making Tso Pema, or Trisangam, a destination where the journey is as much inward as it is across the mountains.