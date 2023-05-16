Review biometric attendance, officials directed

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 15

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today said keeping in view the limited telecom network in most areas of the district, the biometric attendance of workers employed under the MGNREGA should be reviewed.

The Speaker presided over a meeting of the District Planning and Development Committee under the 20-Point Programme held here.

He reviewed the achievements made under the programme during the financial year 2022-23. He said developmental works under the MGNREGA should be taken up according to the needs of the area and the number of workers available.

Pathania instructed the officials concerned to effectively implement the government scheme to provide two biswas to landless people in the district. MLAs Neeraj Nayyar and DS Thakur attended the meeting.