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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Review decision on deferring salary, lecturers’ assn urges CM Sukhu

Review decision on deferring salary, lecturers’ assn urges CM Sukhu

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:17 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh School Lecturers’ Association has urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to reconsider his decision to defer 3 per cent salary of Group-B employees and officers for six months.

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Association president Ajay Negi said Group B officials don’t belong to the high-income group and the majority of them are already struggling with financial pressures due to house loans, vehicle loans, children’s education, medical expenses and other family responsibilities. Deferring 3 per cent of their salary would directly impact their monthly budget and adversely affect their livelihood.

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Negi emphasised that inflation was rising and the increasing costs of education and healthcare had already made their financial situation challenging. “Asking employees to defer a part of their salary is neither practical nor fair. This decision is not in the interest of employees and the government should reconsider it with sensitivity,” he said.

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Negi expressed disappointment that there was no announcement regarding the release of dearness allowance (DA) arrears, which was expected to provide some financial relief to employees. He stressed that DA is an employee’s right and should be released in a timely manner.

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