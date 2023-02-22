Review decision, Prem Kumar Dhumal urges govt

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 21

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal today urged the government to review its decision to disband the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC). He said that instead of disbanding the HPSSC, the government should have improved its working.

He said that his government had set up the commission in 1998 to decentralise and speed up the selection process for class III and IV public services. He added that dissolving this prestigious institution would cause inconvenience to candidates, who would have to travel longer distances.

Dhumal said that it was convenient for everyone to reach Hamirpur, which is centrally located. He added that it would take two days for a person to reach Shimla from interior areas of Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts. Women candidates would suffer the most.

He said that the decision would also adversely affect the HPSSC employees, who would lose their seniority if transferred to other departments. He added that the commission had eased burden on the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. Dhumal said that the HPPSC was already overburdened while the HPSSC was sharing its work.

BJP calls it unfortunate

Shimla: BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said on Tuesday that the government decision to dissolve the HPSSC was unfortunate. He added that the government should have improved its working instead of dissolving it. TNS