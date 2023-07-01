Review meeting for kharif crop sowing held

Shimla, June 30
A review meeting was held to assess the preparation for monsoon sowing of kharif crop and implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes in the agriculture sector. Joint Secretary (CR & CEO) Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana Ritesh Chauhan emphasised on efficient publicity of the Centre-sponsored schemes to ensure that these benefit the maximum farmers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...