Review meeting held in Solan

solan, March 18
Under the chairmanship of Solan District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, a meeting of the screening committee of licensed arms was held here today.
During the meeting, the directives to submit licensed firearms were reviewed in order to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in a fair manner and to maintain law and order.
On this occasion, Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh, Tehsildar (election) Usha Chauhan, Naib Tehsildar Diwan Singh Tomar and others were present.
DC Manmohan Sharma said certain categories, comprising habitual offenders, those involved in electoral offences, with non-bailable warrants, those out on bail or involved in rioting, had been directed to surrender their arms.
He added that SP Baddi had been directed to hold a meeting with the security agencies and discuss their views on surrendering arms.
The next meeting would be held on March 27 and those seeking exemption on grounds like security would have to apply before the committee where their cases would be considered on merit.
Meanwhile, licensees of sports rifle associations were exempted from depositing their arms.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today
Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...