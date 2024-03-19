Review meeting held in Solan

Tribune News Service

solan, March 18

Under the chairmanship of Solan District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, a meeting of the screening committee of licensed arms was held here today.

During the meeting, the directives to submit licensed firearms were reviewed in order to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in a fair manner and to maintain law and order.

On this occasion, Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh, Tehsildar (election) Usha Chauhan, Naib Tehsildar Diwan Singh Tomar and others were present.

DC Manmohan Sharma said certain categories, comprising habitual offenders, those involved in electoral offences, with non-bailable warrants, those out on bail or involved in rioting, had been directed to surrender their arms.

He added that SP Baddi had been directed to hold a meeting with the security agencies and discuss their views on surrendering arms.

The next meeting would be held on March 27 and those seeking exemption on grounds like security would have to apply before the committee where their cases would be considered on merit.

Meanwhile, licensees of sports rifle associations were exempted from depositing their arms.

