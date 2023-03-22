Review meeting on TB eradication held

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 21

A review meeting of the Nurpur Health Block TB Forum and the Block Health Society under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme (NTEP) was held here today.

Roping in NGOs NGOs, individuals and govt dept heads are being roped in to fulfil the nutritional needs of TB patients via the Nikshay Poshan Yojana by giving them nutritional baskets. — Gursimar Singh, DM

Presiding over the meeting, SDM Gursimar Singh said the Centre had set a target of eradicating tuberculosis from the country by 2025 and efforts were being made to create awareness among the masses by launching a special campaign to increase random laboratory testing in the Nurpur health block.

It was decided that the field staff of the Health Department would launch a special drive with community participation and take the help of local gram panchayats to identify TB patients, besides sensitising people about detection and regular screening of TB patients and their free treatment. The department would focus on slum-dwellers and labourers and conduct their random laboratory testing.

Block Medical Officer Dr Dilwar Singh said 113 TB patients were under treatment in the block at present.