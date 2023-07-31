Review of electoral rolls begins in five segments

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 30

Addressing representatives of various political parties here, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Returning Officer Hemraj Bairwa urged people to come forward for the preparation of error-free electoral rolls.

He said the Election Department had started reviewing and making additions and deletions in electoral rolls in all five Assembly constituencies of Hamirpur, Nadaun, Bhoranj, Barsar and Sujanpur. He said the Election Commission had started preparing electoral rolls with photos of voters.

The electoral rolls would be re-examined. Hence, leaders and representatives of various political parties should come forward and participate actively in the preparation of electoral rolls, he said.

The DC said the people born before July 1 would be included in the voter’s list. Election Tehsildar Upendernath Shukla was also present on the occasion.

