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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Review political appointments before reducing officers: Himachal LoP Jai Ram

Review political appointments before reducing officers: Himachal LoP Jai Ram

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:15 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Himachal Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur at a protest and public meeting in Seraj.
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Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur criticised the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government over its decision to reduce the strength of IAS, IPS and IFS officers while allegedly granting repeated extensions to senior officials.

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Addressing a gathering at Thunag in his home constituency of Seraj in Mandi district, Thakur alleged that the government was refusing to induct newly selected UPSC officers while extending the tenure of officials whom, he claimed, it had earlier accused of corruption.

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He alleged that a former IAS officer had been repeatedly granted extensions despite the government having only around a year left in its tenure.

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Thakur said if Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wanted to reduce expenditure, he should begin by reviewing appointments made by his own government. He alleged that several chairpersons and vice-chairpersons had been given Cabinet-rank status, putting an additional burden on the state exchequer.

“Those who speak of reducing expenditure on officers have themselves created an army of appointments,” he said.

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Thakur also accused the government of appointing its “friends” to various positions while repeatedly discussing Cabinet expansion without inducting new ministers.

Addressing a protest and public meeting in Seraj against the government’s policies and alleged disrespect towards Vande Mataram by Congress leaders, Thakur said the national song symbolised patriotism, self-respect and the freedom struggle. He later addressed a conference of newly elected BJP-supported representatives and congratulated them on their tenure.

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