Review royalty earned from hydel projects: CM to Centre

Shimla, January 6

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu yesterday urged the Central Government to review royalty being given to the state government in hydroelectric power projects being executed in Himachal. He called on Union Minister for Power RK Singh in New Delhi and held deliberations with him about protecting the interests of the state, which was likely to suffer revenue losses due to deferred royalty in the power projects executed by the SJVN and the NHPC.

Sukhu requested the Union Minister for free power as per the state’s policy. He said that these power projects should be handed over to the state after 40 years. The Union Minister agreed in principle that the state should get at least 12 per cent minimum royalty. He suggested a review of the royalty issue and all other points of concern to the state government by a team of officers from both sides along with the Central Electricity Authority as an independent authority so that Himachal could get its fair share. He agreed to complete the review by January 20 on the request of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister to install more smart meters in the state in a phased manner, besides enhancing the time limit for the installation of meters and not making it a precondition for the release of funds by the Central Government for strengthening power infrastructure. The Union Minister agreed to Sukhu’s suggestions.

He urged the Union Minister to fulfil the announcements made by him during his previous visit to tribal areas in the state. He also requested RK Singh to release Rs 10 crore for two solar power projects of 400 kw each in Pangi. The Union Minister assured Sukhu of providing all help to the state.

