DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Revise disaster relief norms for hill states, Himachal CM Sukhu urges Centre

Revise disaster relief norms for hill states, Himachal CM Sukhu urges Centre

The Chief Minister made the statement during a meeting with the Inter-Ministerial Central team visiting the state to assess the damage caused by natural calamities

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:46 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An Inter-Ministerial Central team called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on Thursday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the criteria for release of disaster relief assistance by the Central Government should be revised, as the geographical and climatic conditions of hill states are different from those of the plains.

The Chief Minister made the statement during a meeting with the Inter-Ministerial Central team visiting the state to assess the damage caused by natural calamities. The team called on the Chief Minister here today.

Advertisement

“The impact of climate change is becoming increasingly evident in Himachal Pradesh and there is a need for a scientific study to look into the rising incidents of cloudbursts in the state,” he said.

Advertisement

Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh plays an important role in maintaining the ecological balance of northern India and in providing clean air. He also emphasised the need to construct more tunnels during the development of highways in the state.

The team, led by M Ramachandrudu, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, had visited disaster-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh over the last three days to assess the damage caused by natural calamities.

Advertisement

Chief Secretary KK Pant, Director, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Prakash Chand, Director, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Dr Subhash Chandra, Director, Ministry of Rural Development, Ramavatar Meena, Director-cum-Special Secretary, Disaster Management, Pushpender Rana, and other members of the central team were also present.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts