Revise disaster relief norms for hill states, Himachal CM Sukhu urges Centre

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the criteria for release of disaster relief assistance by the Central Government should be revised, as the geographical and climatic conditions of hill states are different from those of the plains.

The Chief Minister made the statement during a meeting with the Inter-Ministerial Central team visiting the state to assess the damage caused by natural calamities. The team called on the Chief Minister here today.

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“The impact of climate change is becoming increasingly evident in Himachal Pradesh and there is a need for a scientific study to look into the rising incidents of cloudbursts in the state,” he said.

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Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh plays an important role in maintaining the ecological balance of northern India and in providing clean air. He also emphasised the need to construct more tunnels during the development of highways in the state.

The team, led by M Ramachandrudu, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, had visited disaster-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh over the last three days to assess the damage caused by natural calamities.

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Chief Secretary KK Pant, Director, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Prakash Chand, Director, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Dr Subhash Chandra, Director, Ministry of Rural Development, Ramavatar Meena, Director-cum-Special Secretary, Disaster Management, Pushpender Rana, and other members of the central team were also present.