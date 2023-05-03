Revise remuneration for evaluation: HPGCTA

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 2

The Himachal Government College Teachers Association (HPGCTA) has urged the administration of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, to revise the remunerations paid to the teachers for evaluation, invigilation and conduction of the practical examinations.

A delegation of the association recently held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and Controller of Examinations of Sardar Patel University and briefed them about the issue of remunerations paid for evaluation, invigilation and conduction of practical examinations.

HPGCTA vice-president OP Thakur said, “We discussed all these issues with the university administration and urged them to do the needful. The VC agreed to bring the matter to the notice of finance authorities and consented to increase the remunerations.”

“Apart from this, two evaluation centres will be opened in Mandi and Dharamsala. We urged the university administration to open evaluation centres at every district headquarters for the convenience of the teachers. We also requested the Vice-Chancellor to ask the directorate to start our vacation after July 5 so that exams and the holidays do not clash,” he added.