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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Revised CTA vision paper charts course for Tibetan administration

Revised CTA vision paper charts course for Tibetan administration

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Sikyong Penpa Tsering and Kashag members unveil the revised “securing Tibet’s future” document.
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Three years after the launch of its first “vision paper”, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has unveiled a revised “securing Tibet’s future” document outlining the priorities of the 17th Kashag (Cabinet) for strengthening the Tibetan administration, sustaining the Tibetan cause and addressing emerging challenges facing the exile community.

Unveiled on Wednesday, the document is guided by the principles of “equitable justice, cooperative effort and moving forward” and seeks to improve institutional efficiency, productivity and coordination while promoting sustainability and greater self-reliance.

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In his message accompanying the document, Sikyong Penpa Tsering said the first vision paper, issued by the 16th Kashag, had helped officials and the public understand the importance of Tibet, strategies for advancing the Tibetan cause, policies for the welfare of Tibetans in exile and plans to strengthen the CTA.

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“Building on that foundation, we now present a revised paper setting out the 17th Kashag’s overall position, working approaches and long-term vision,” he said.

The document identifies what the CTA describes as Beijing’s policies aimed at eroding Tibetan identity inside Tibet as its most pressing challenge. It says the administration will formulate practical strategies to protect what it calls the inherent rights of Tibet and the Tibetan people and pursue their aspirations.

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Referring to China’s Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, which came into force on July 1, 2026, the paper says the CTA will strengthen information management and communication systems to disseminate information internationally, backed by supporting evidence.

The 17th Kashag has also reaffirmed its commitment to the middle-way policy for resolving the Sino-Tibet conflict. Penpa Tsering said the administration would remain committed to equitable justice, strengthen policy implementation through collective effort and work towards common goals.

On education, the paper proposes an assessment of schools in exile and consultations with educational bodies, with student interests as the primary consideration. It favours progressive school consolidation to avoid duplication and wastage of resources while continuing support for weekend language and culture schools overseas. The CTA will also support efforts to establish charter schools and “Tibet Town” communities overseas, subject to local participation and host-country laws.

Other priorities include e-governance, cybersecurity, healthcare and preventive care, infrastructure, preservation of Tibetan religious, cultural and linguistic heritage, education, and empowerment of women and youth.

Calling compassion a continuing responsibility, Penpa Tsering said it was a source of strength for the Tibetan cause and the dignity and happiness of Tibetans. The paper concludes with an appeal for collective action by officials, civil society organisations and Tibetans to secure the future of the Tibetan community.

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