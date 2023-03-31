Revision of photo electoral rolls from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 30

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the Himachal Pradesh Election Department will revise photo electoral rolls in all the 68 Assembly constituencies from April 1.

The integrated draft electoral roll would be published on April 5 and claims and objections could be made from April 5 to 20, said a spokesperson of the department.

The spokesperson said claims and objections would be disposed of on April 28. The electoral roll would be finally published on May 10.

He said any eligible citizen could contact on the toll free number 1950 of the Election Department from 10 am to 5 pm to get information regarding enrolment in the voter list.

The spokesperson added, “Apart from this, any eligible citizen, who is 18 years or above on October 1, 2023, can get his name registered in the electoral roll from April 5 to 20.”