Reward gap: Champions paid on time, rising stars left behind

A day after the Himachal Pradesh Government announced that Asian Games medallists would receive their cash awards on October 31, bronze medallist Seema Kumari thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for ensuring their prompt disbursement. However, the Chamba athlete’s appeal for the release of her pending awards for medals won at national and smaller international competitions has brought the spotlight back on a wider concern: delays in rewarding sportspersons at the grassroots and developmental levels.

Addressing a press conference recently, Seema, who won bronze in the 10,000-metre race at the Asian Games, said athletes in Himachal Pradesh had often watched their counterparts in other states receive cash awards soon after competitions, while their own rewards remained pending.

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“It’s for the first time that cash awards are being handed out in Himachal immediately after the competition. Also, the cash awards are now at par with other states. It will inspire me and fellow athletes to perform even better on the international stage,” she said.

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Himachal Pradesh has significantly enhanced its cash incentives, bringing them broadly in line with those offered by Haryana for medal winners at major international events, including the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games and their para equivalents. The state offers Rs 5 crore for an Olympic gold, Rs 4 crore for an Asian Games gold and Rs 3 crore for a Commonwealth Games gold.

While welcoming the move, Seema expressed hope that her pending awards for medals won at Senior National Championships, the National Games and smaller international competitions over the past few years would also be released during the October 31 felicitation function. Her concern is not an isolated one. Several athletes, including Sawan Barwal, who won silver in the marathon at the Asian Games, are also awaiting cash awards for achievements at lower-level competitions over the past few years.

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The issue highlights the importance of financial support beyond headline international victories. For emerging athletes, cash incentives at state, national and lower-level international competitions can help meet expenses related to training, equipment, nutrition and travel.

Rajesh Bhandari, secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association, welcomed the government’s decision to enhance awards and disburse them promptly to Asian Games medallists. However, he said the same urgency should extend to athletes competing at other levels. “The government’s decision to significantly enhance cash awards and its prompt disbursement to Asian Games winners is praiseworthy. However, efforts should be made to promptly disburse the cash awards to the national and state level medallists as well as it can make a massive difference to their journey at that stage,” he said. A coach, requesting anonymity, said even awards of Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 lakh could make a substantial difference to athletes, many of whom come from financially weaker families. The money could be used to purchase training equipment or improve their diet, helping them prepare for higher-level competitions.

Delays, he added, could discourage promising sportspersons and their families, who often bear much of the cost of pursuing sporting ambitions. Some athletes eventually abandon their careers when promised financial rewards fail to materialise.

A sports official said government support should continue even after athletes achieve international success. Seema, who now aims to compete at the Olympics, would need sustained assistance to prepare for the next level, rather than support limited to a one-time cash award.

The demand for regular recognition also extends to the state’s highest sports honour, the Parshuram Award. Raj Kumar Bharanta, president of the state Kabaddi Association, said the award should be conferred on eligible sportspersons at regular intervals. It was last presented more than five years ago, he said.

Notably, Vijay Kumar, who won an Olympic silver medal in 2012 and four Asian Games medals, is yet to receive the Parshuram Award.

The concerns underline a larger challenge for Himachal Pradesh: ensuring that its commitment to sporting excellence translates into consistent financial assistance and recognition at every stage of an athlete’s career.