Reworked power rates to boost state revenue: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said Himachal Pradesh was reworking the rates for sale of surplus power to other states as part of efforts to make the state financially self-reliant.

Speaking to mediapersons on the first day of functioning from his new office at the Secretariat, Sukhu said negotiations were underway with Kerala to sell surplus power at Rs 14.50 per unit. The state was already selling power to Tamil Nadu at Rs 13.50 per unit, he said.

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The CM said a separate energy management system had been created for sale of Himachal's free power, helping raise annual revenue from Rs 1,900 crore to Rs 2,400 crore. "We have plugged the loopholes in the system and started earning higher revenue," he said.

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The government was also exploring ways to monetise the state's water resources, Sukhu said. Himachal could supply water from its rivers to meet the requirements of Panchkula and other areas, generating an additional source of revenue. "If we have water and there is a requirement elsewhere, why should we not sell it?" he said.

On the Shanan power project, Sukhu said the government was pursuing the long-pending issue and expected to generate around Rs 500 crore annually from the resolution of outstanding BBMB dues.

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He said Himachal needed about Rs 7,000 crore annually to become financially self-reliant and could become financially surplus by 2032.