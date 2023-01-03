RI, fine for kidnapping, raping minor

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 2

Dr Parvinder Singh Arora, Additional District and Sessions Judge-Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court, here today sentenced two persons Pankaj Thakur and Vikas to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

Pankaj has been sentenced to five years RI and fined Rs 15,000 for kidnapping a minor girl while Vikas was sentenced to seven years RI for raping her. A fine of Rs 10,000 has also been imposed on Vikas.

The court found Pankaj guilty of enticing the minor victim on the promise of marriage but she was sent to Rohru from Solan where she was sexually exploited by Pankaj and Gian Chand and then married to Vikas. Pankaj had befriended the minor victim and asked her to leave her home and accompany him to Rohru.

Vikas was found guilty of sexually assaulting the minor girl while she resided with him as his wife. Gian Chand, however, who has not been apprehended by the police, has been declared a proclaimed offender. A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been recommended as compensation to the victim as relief and for her rehabilitation.