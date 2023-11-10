Rickshaw-puller arrested in Solan fake call centre case

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 9

The Solan police have arrested a rickshaw puller, Vakil Singh, in the fake call centre racket, unearthed at Dharampur on October 30. Vakil was arrested from Bathinda on Wednesday.

More than 700 people were duped of crores of rupees through the racket. Suspicious transactions worth Rs 7.5 lakh were reported from the bank account of the arrested 29-year-old-youth, who is also a drug addict. His bank account was being used by miscreants, who were operating the fake call centre racket. The kingpins are still at large.

According to the initial probe, Vakil and a carpenter, Mani Singh, alias Raju Singh, who was arrested a few days ago, were lured into opening bank accounts using their personal details to be used for the racket. They were given money on a monthly basis. A transaction of Rs 38 lakh was executed from the bank account of the carpenter.

An analysis of their bank accounts as well as the details submitted to the banks as part of “know your customer” for various accounts led to the arrest of Vakil, said Solan SP Gaurav Singh.

