Ridge project cost rises by 80%

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, December 5

Shimla Smart City Limited is desperately looking for additional funds to complete major projects.

For the Ridge restoration project, where the estimated cost has jumped from Rs 37 crore to Rs 67 crore, the agency is considering seeking help from Disaster Mitigation Fund. “For the Ridge project, we may seek funds,” said Shimla Smart City Limited MD Manmohan Sharma.

“As for the Dhalli-Sanjauli tunnel, we will have to get additional funds from some source,” said Sharma. The estimated budget for the tunnel, which is close to completion, has gone up from Rs 49 crore to over Rs 65 crore.

Changes by IIT team lead to hike An IIT team visited the site in July this year and made changes to the initial plan. The change in the plan and design have led to the increase in the budgetary estimates. —Praveen Verma, PWD executive engineer

The proposed construction of three flyovers is another project that has been hit by cost escalation. Shimla Smart City Limited had sanctioned Rs 25 crore for these flyovers (from Victory Tunnel to Vidhan Sabha, at Boileauganj and Chakkar), but the project will require an additional budget of Rs 15-20 crore.

“The flyovers were proposed to reduce traffic congestion at these three junctions. These are important projects but we will have to see where

the additional funds will come from,” said Sharma, asserting that there’s no plan to cancel any flyovers due to the

paucity of funds.

Meanwhile, PWD, the executing agency of the Ridge restoration project, attributed over 80 per cent hike in the project to the change of plan by IIT Roorkee, under whose supervision the work is being carried out.

“An IIT team visited the site in July this year and made changes to the initial plan after seeing the site. The change in the plan and design has led to the increase in the budgetary estimates,” said PWD Executive Engineer Praveen Verma.

Verma said the fresh design given by the IIT Roorkee entails denser use micropiles and deeper anchoring for stability of the structure that would come up at the site.

“The micro piles will be much closer and the anchoring will go about 15-metre deep now. This has raised the cost of the project significantly,” said Verma.

As for the cost of escalation in the tunnel, Himachal Pradesh Road Infrastructure Development Corporation (HPRIDC) Chief Engineer Pawan Sharma said, “Several factors such as the construction of approach roads to the tunnel on both ends, change of alignment due to which the length of the tunnel increased by 6-7m, no blasting, etc, led to the increase in cost.” The over 150m tunnel has been dug up in about six months and the HPRIDC is aiming to make it functional by March-April.