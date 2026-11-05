Ridge turns marketplace for women SHG entrepreneurs

To boost the income of women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs), the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) has given them space at the historic Ridge to set up stalls and sell their handmade goods. The exhibition will continue till November 7.

The corporation recently granted permission for the stalls at its monthly House meeting held on October 30. Following this, seven stalls have been set up by women at the Ridge, one of the city’s most prominent tourist spots. The stalls feature handmade products such as diyas, flowers, handicrafts and clothes. Locals and tourists were seen buying the goods throughout the day.

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Mayor Surinder Chauhan said the corporation aimed to give women an opportunity to showcase their skills and take their products to a wider audience. “This will not only help the women earn their livelihood ahead of the festival season but will also give them an opportunity to market their products at the state level, so that their business gets a boost,” he said.

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The festival season, he said, was the best time to promote local artists and products. “People from across the city and other places come to Shimla to shop for the festival. The corporation therefore decided to give local women an opportunity to sell their products in the heart of the city. These women work very hard to earn their livelihood, and it is our responsibility to give them a platform for earning and promotion,” he said.

During the recent Karwa Chauth festival, the corporation had also allotted space to mehndi artists associated with SHGs.