Rift deepens between taxi unions, protest held outside DC office in Shimla

Shimla, June 20

Following the clash between members of two taxi unions in Shimla last week, the issue does not seem to be ending anytime soon.

Members of the Chudeshwar Taxi Operators’ Union today staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shimla. The protesters alleged that the members of the Dev Bhumi Taxi Union (Auckland) had again thrashed members of their union.

Balbir Rana, president, Chudeshwar Taxi Operators’ Union, said, “The matter was solved amicably after a clash broke out between the two unions on June 16. But again members of our taxi union were thrashed near the Dhalli area by the Dev Bhumi Taxi Union (Auckland) and even a tourist was harassed.”

Suresh Thakur, general secretary of the union, said, “Our union members have been working as guides and daily wage workers in Shimla since the city came into existence. It is really important for our livelihood. The Dev Bhumi Taxi Union has said those who hail from Sirmaur district but are working here should be thrown out. All their allegations are baseless and giving such statements was wrong. We urge the administration and the local police to put an end to such hooliganism.”

He added, “It is not a fight between the residents of Shimla and Sirmaur. We share cordial relations but few miscreants want to give it different colours.”

Shimla DC Aditya Negi said, “A committee has been constituted that would listen to the grievances of both the parties and resolve the issue. The police are also ensuring that no law and order situation arise in the city.”