Rift deepens in Kangra BJP over Pawan Kajal’s entry

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 13

In an apparent show of strength, Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal, who had joined the BJP recently, organised a rally for Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today.

While BJP leaders were upbeat over Kajal’s entry into the party, former BJP legislator Sanjay Chaudhary and a few other leaders from Kangra skipped the rally.

Chaudhary said that he was a loyal party worker. “The party has inducted Kajal without consulting ground-level party workers in the Kangra Assembly constituency. The leaders, who have brought in Kajal, claim that he has been selected on the basis of winnability criteria. Now, it is up to those leaders to ensure Kajal’s victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Already, Surinder Kaku, a former Kangra MLA who had joined the BJP about three years ago, has rejoined the Congress. He joined the BJP at the behest of a close associate of the Chief Minister in Kangra. However, after Kajal joined the BJP, he decided to leave the party and rejoined the Congress.

BJP leaders, who are not happy with Kajal joining the party, claimed that they had been working against him in the past five years. “Now, on the verge of the elections, Kajal has joined the BJP. In such a scenario, how can they support him,” they said.

Deeply divided, the BJP in Kangra may pose problems for Kajal if he was fielded in the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 23 development projects worth about Rs 53 crore at Purana Matour in the Kangra Assembly segment.

He inaugurated a police station building built at a cost of Rs 5 crore at Kangra, additional accommodation of PWD Rest House, Kangra (Rs 67 lakh); upgrade of the Matour-Kohala Uprehar road (Rs 2.23 crore), link road from Ulthi to Balor (Rs 2.11 crore), a bridge on Nalheli khad, Kotkawala to Zamanabad Harizan Basti road (Rs 1.48 crore), 33KV sub station at Cheb near NIFT, Kangra (Rs 2.84 crore), construction of Mata Da Bag (Rs 3.5 crore) and a Sarai near Mata Bajreshwari Devi Temple (Rs 3.5 crore). He also inaugurated the new Jal Shakti subdivision at Ranital and the Junior Engineer office at Thakurdwara.

Thakur laid the foundation stone of an indoor stadium to be built at a cost of Rs 10 crore, Mukhyamantri Lok Bhawan (Rs 30 lakh), water supply scheme for Gaggal (Rs 1.8 crore), improvement of distribution system of Salol village (Rs 77 lakh), improvement of Boharkwalu in Kangra constituency (Rs 1.42 crore) and a multi-storeyed parking (Rs 60 lakh).