DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rights at stake: Shimla workshop aims to ensure forest communities get their due

Rights at stake: Shimla workshop aims to ensure forest communities get their due

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a concerted effort to ensure that forest-dwelling communities are not denied their legal entitlements, a one-day workshop on the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006 was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Shimla. The event brought together officials from various departments, panchayat representatives and local community leaders, who were provided with comprehensive insights into the key provisions, eligibility criteria and procedures under the Act.

Advertisement

Kangra Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rahul Chauhan led the session, delivering a detailed overview of the Forest Rights Act and its transformative potential for forest-dependent communities. He emphasised that the Act marks a significant step towards correcting historical injustices by formally recognising the land and livelihood rights of communities with deep-rooted ties to forest landscapes.

ADM Chauhan urged officials to uphold transparency, ensure timely action and facilitate open public hearings in the process of identifying beneficiaries and processing claims. He underlined the importance of adhering to due procedure so that no eligible family is left behind.

Advertisement

Highlighting the provisions of the Act, Chauhan explained that it recognises both individual rights — such as ownership and cultivation of forest land — and community rights, including access to forest resources for livelihood and cultural practices. He also stressed the pivotal role of the Gram Sabha, which is empowered to receive, verify and recommend claims under the Act. “The Gram Sabha acts as the primary decision-making body in this process and must be strengthened and sensitised accordingly,” he added.

The workshop included interactive presentations and case study-based training sessions, aimed at building capacity among all stakeholders for the sincere and effective implementation of the Act.

Advertisement

Officials expressed confidence that the training would translate into better coordination on the ground and improved access to legal rights for forest-dwelling communities. The initiative is expected to accelerate the recognition of long-pending claims and promote inclusive development in forest regions of the state.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts