Rima Das’ 'Not a Hero' to open 15th Dharamsala film festival

The 15th edition of the Dharamsala International Film Festival (DIFF) will be held at Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV), Upper Dharamsala, from October 29 to November 1, bringing acclaimed and emerging filmmakers from India and abroad to the hill town.

The four-day festival will open with the South Asian premiere of filmmaker Rima Das’ latest film, ‘Not a Hero’, at TCV School near McLeodganj.

Advertisement

‘Not a Hero’ follows a young boy who moves from the city to his ancestral village, where new friendships and encounters with the natural world help him discover a different way of life.

Advertisement

Alongside curated screenings, DIFF will host workshops, masterclasses and interactive sessions, providing opportunities for filmmakers and audiences to exchange ideas and engage in conversations beyond the screening room.

Founded in 2012 by filmmakers Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam, DIFF has grown into one of India’s prominent independent film festivals.

Advertisement

“When we started DIFF, we wanted to create a space in Dharamsala where independent films could be experienced in a communal setting, and where filmmakers and audiences could spend time with each other beyond the screening room. Fifteen years later, that spirit remains at the heart of the festival. We are excited to welcome everyone back to the mountains for this year’s landmark edition,” said DIFF founders Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam at a press conference.

Bina Paul, director of programming at DIFF, said curation had always been central to the festival’s identity. She said the team looked for distinctive voices, boundary-pushing filmmaking and films that offered new ways of seeing and thinking.

The festival will close with the Indian premiere of ‘Birds in the Dark’, directed by Shashank Walia. The film follows a call-centre executive who is mistaken for a suspect by a police informer, leading to an unexpected bond.