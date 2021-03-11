Ring, phone of singer's husband stolen from hotel

Mandi, May 14
A diamond ring, an I-phone, an Apple watch, a gold bracelet, I-pods, $150 and documents of Rohanpreet Singh, husband of singer Neha Kakkar, have gone missing from his hotel room in Mandi.
According to the police, he stayed in a hotel in Mandi on Friday along with his friends. Today, he found the valuables missing and informed the hotel manager and the police.
A police team rushed to the spot and questioned the hotel staff as well as other suspects. The police were clueless about the missing articles.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said a case had been registered under Sections 457 and 380, IPC, and investigation was underway.
