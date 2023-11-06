Ringzin bags top position in 100-km ultra trail run

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 5

Ringzin Gyurmeth, Sachin Dev and Ganesh Kumar took the first three positions in the 100-km event of the Silk Route Ultra Trail running competition. The running competition, which was flagged off from Narkanda to Sarahan on Saturday morning, was organised by The Himalayan Expedition.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Col SS Sharma, former Director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) and Brig Anuj Kainthla.

The challenging run along the old Hindustan Tibet road tested the grit and endurance of the participants in four different categories – 15 km, 33 km, 55km & 100 km.

