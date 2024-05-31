Rise in migrant labour footfall sets alarm bells ringing in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 30

After the murder of a migrant labour recently, residents of the town and various social bodies have demanded compulsory registration of migrant labourers in Palampur. Though the migrant labourers involved in the murder case were registered at a local police station in Palampur, their landlord had not intimated the police regarding the housing provided to them, which is mandatory. The police arrested the accused, who was on the run to his native place in Uttar Pradesh, near Pathankot six hours after the murder.

There is a large-scale inflow of migratory labour to Palampur and its adjoining areas and most of them are not registered in any of the police stations.

Sources said there were over 7,500 migratory labourers in Palampur, Baijnath, Jaisinghpur and Dheera subdivisions of the Palampur region. Residents are worried over the arrival of a large number of migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and other states in the Kangra valley in the recent days as most of them do not carry proper identity documents. Besides, the police has failed to check the inflow of the unregistered labourers.

Earlier when Sanjiv Gandhi was the Kangra SP, he had launched a massive campaign in the district for the registration of migrant labourers and their contractors. Long queues of labourers could be seen outside the police stations of the district. Many were deported to their home states as they did not carry adequate documents and identity proofs.

It is a matter for concern that in places like Palampur, Baijnath, Paprola, Bhawarna and Jaisinghpur, the registration process for migrant labourers is going on at a snail’s pace. Besides, many contractors have still not reported to the police stations concerned for the registration process. Not only in Palampur, many cases of murder and theft have come to light in Solan, Shimla, Kangra, Kinnaur and Kullu districts.

While talking to The Tribune, Palampur DSP Lokinder Negi said though the police and the local administration had repeatedly requested migrant labourers and their contractors to get the labourers registered at the nearest police station, only a few had complied so far.

“The police will start a campaign again for the registration of migrant labourers in Palampur, if the labourers fail to report, action will be taken against them as per the law. Besides, contractors and landlords have been directed to inform the police stations about the complete addresses of their tenants. Keeping in view the law and order situation, the police will ensure strict compliance of the orders. The documents submitted by the labourers would be forwarded to the police stations situated in their native places for verification,” the DSP added.

