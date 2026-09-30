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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rishabh Himachal’s first futsal level-1 coach

Rishabh Himachal’s first futsal level-1 coach

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:05 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Dr Rishabh Sharma, founder of Triumph Football Club.
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Himachal Pradesh has achieved a milestone in the development of futsal, with Dr Rishabh Sharma, founder of Triumph Football Club, becoming the first coach from the state to qualify for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Futsal Level-1 coaching course. He is a native of Mandi district.

The course was held in Goa, where Sharma completed the programme under the guidance of AFC Elite Coach Educator Joshuah Stan Vaz and All India Football Federation (AIFF) Coach Educators Veera Babu Sivaneni and Akshay Sawant.

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Sharma said that their guidance, knowledge and support had been instrumental throughout the course. He described the qualification as an opportunity to contribute more effectively to the growth of futsal in Himachal Pradesh.

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“This qualification is not just a personal achievement but also an opportunity to work with greater passion and responsibility for the development of futsal in Himachal. I am thankful to my educators for their guidance and for sharing their knowledge and experience,” he said.

Sharma has been actively involved in promoting futsal through coaching initiatives, workshops and grassroots level programmes. He said that his focus would be on applying the knowledge gained from the course to improve coaching standards and create better opportunities for young players in the state.

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He also highlighted the need for basic futsal infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh. According to Sharma, the lack of suitable playing facilities was one of the key challenges in developing the sport, particularly at the grassroots level.

“There is need to create a proper pathway for the younger generation, from grassroots participation and player development to competitive futsal. For this, basic infrastructure is equally important. Building accessible futsal facilities is one of the areas where we need to make sustained efforts,” he added.

Sharma said that he would continue working towards the development of futsal through workshops, grassroots programmes, coach education, competitions and infrastructure initiatives.

He said that the long-term objective was to establish a stronger futsal ecosystem in Himachal Pradesh and provide young players and aspiring coaches with greater exposure to structured training and modern coaching methodologies.

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