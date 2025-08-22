Rising cancer cases in Himachal rattle Assembly; excessive pesticide use key reason, says CM Sukhu

The Vidhan Sabha today expressed concern over the rising number of cancer cases, with Himachal recording the second-highest incidence after the north eastern states.

Replying to a query by Gagret MLA Rakesh Kalai, Sukhu said it was a matter of concern that Himachal had recorded the second highest number of cancer cases in the country. He said in view of the spike, renowned cancer specialists had been consulted for the setting up of a Rs 300-crore state-of-the-art cancer institute at Hamirpur.

The Chief Minister said efforts were under way to provide treatment in all medical colleges. "The excessive use of pesticides and urea is one of the main reasons for the rising cancer cases in Himachal. Efforts will be made to ensure that there is a check on the sale of sub-standard pesticides," said Sukhu.

Equipment outdated in health institutions, admits CM

While admitting that the equipment in most health institutions was outdated, the CM said the PET scan facility would be made available at the Tanda medical college in Kangra by October, and all other medical colleges in a phased manner. The CM said chemotherapy was being provided at all district hospitals and the facility had been now extended to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi and the Civil Hospital in Sarkaghat.

Shimla, Mandi districts on top of the list

As per the data put forth in the House, a total of 2,428 cancer cases had been recorded in 2022, 2,362 in 2023 and 1,836 in 2024. Among districts, the highest number of 493 cases had been recorded in Shimla in 2024, followed by 425 in Mandi, 210 in Kullu, 128 in Solan, 124 in Chamba, 116 in Sirmaur, 101 in Hamirpur, 90 in Kangra, 72 in Chamba, 38 in Kinnaur, 26 in Una and 13 in Lahaul & Spiti.

Need to switch to organic farming

Echoing similar concerns, Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore said the high number of cancer cases was a cause for concern, specially for Mandi and Shimla districts. "Non-branded companies are selling pesticides which are very harmful. The government must take action against companies making such sub-standard pesticides," he said.

Efforts must be made to encourage people to take up organic farming like in Sikkim, he said.