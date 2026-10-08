Rising junk food intake puts children at risk of fatty liver

The increasing consumption of junk food by children is contributing to excessive weight gain and higher risk of fatty liver at an increasingly young age. Frequent intake of chips, packaged snacks, burgers, pizzas, sweets, sugary drinks and other calorie-dense foods, coupled with inadequate physical activity, can trigger a range of metabolic changes in children.

Fatty liver is among the concerns being seen in overweight children, along with changes in cholesterol levels and insulin resistance. These conditions, once largely associated with adults, are increasingly becoming relevant in paediatric health. The trend highlights the need for parents to pay attention not only to what children eat but also to their weight, physical activity and the overall lifestyle.

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When weight gain is more than just ‘growing up'

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In clinical practice, the doctors are increasingly seeing children whose weight is higher than expected for their age and height. Parents sometimes believe that a heavier child is healthier or that excess weight will disappear as he grows. This is not always the case.

A child’s weight should be assessed in relation to his age and height, using appropriate growth charts, rather than by looking at weight alone. Rapid or excessive weight gain deserves attention, particularly when there is an increase in abdominal fat.

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Overweight and obesity during childhood can be associated with early metabolic changes. Some children may develop fatty liver, alterations in cholesterol levels and insulin resistance even before they develop any obvious symptoms.

Understanding insulin resistance

Insulin is a hormone that helps the body use glucose for energy. In insulin resistance, the body does not respond to insulin effectively. The pancreas may initially compensate by producing more insulin, but if the condition persists, blood sugar levels can eventually rise.

Childhood insulin resistance is important because it may increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and other metabolic problems later in life.

One visible sign that parents should not ignore is dark, thickened skin, particularly around the neck. This can sometimes be associated with insulin resistance and should be evaluated by a doctor, especially when accompanied by excessive weight gain.

Fatty liver can also affect children

Fatty liver is another condition increasingly seen in children who are overweight or obese. Excess fat accumulation in the liver can occur without obvious symptoms and may remain unnoticed unless the child is evaluated.

Similarly, unhealthy weight gain can be accompanied by unfavourable changes in cholesterol and other metabolic parameters. These changes underline why childhood obesity should be regarded as a health issue rather than simply a cosmetic concern.

Healthy habits begin at home

The good news is that childhood is also the right time to establish healthy habits. Parents have an important role in shaping what children eat and how they spend their time.

Junk food and sugary drinks should not become routine parts of a child’s daily diet. Fresh, home-cooked food should be encouraged, with fruits, vegetables, pulses, whole grains, milk and curd forming an important part of regular meals.

Children should also be encouraged to play outdoors and remain physically active. At the same time, excessive screen time should be reduced. Healthy habits are more effective when the entire family follows them rather than placing restrictions only on the child.

Prevention is better than treatment

Parents should seek medical advice if a child is gaining weight rapidly, developing excessive abdominal fat or showing signs such as darkening and thickening of the skin around the neck.

Early recognition gives the family an opportunity to make relatively simple changes before unhealthy weight gain progresses to more serious metabolic problems. The objective should not be to put children on restrictive diets or make them feel conscious about their bodies, but to develop sustainable eating and activity habits appropriate for their age.

Regular physical activity

Healthy eating and regular physical activity during childhood are investments in a child’s health for life. The habits we help children develop today can significantly influence their health in the years ahead.

The writer is a paediatric endocrinologist at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda